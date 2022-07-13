Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,884 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 241,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

