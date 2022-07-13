Inverse Finance Tops One Day Volume of $3.44 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $9.55 million and $3.44 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $101.84 or 0.00512052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00210350 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000153 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000261 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001114 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

