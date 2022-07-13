Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 628,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,163,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.8% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $202.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

