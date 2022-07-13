Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $9.72 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,420 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for 0.2% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,803,000 after buying an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Amdocs by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 36,502 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Amdocs by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 80,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Amdocs by 97.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 129,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 64,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $81.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average is $80.39. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.43%.

DOX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Amdocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.