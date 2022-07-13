Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $100.54 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,805 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises approximately 2.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.33% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $100,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:WST traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.31. 1,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.89 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.69 and a 200 day moving average of $359.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

