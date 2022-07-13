Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,405 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 114,586 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 4.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $193,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $369.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,442. The company has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.