Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.79.

Intel stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

