Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $1.21 million and $5.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,412.78 or 1.00001085 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002792 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 292,200,518 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

