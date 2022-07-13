Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Sells 4,324 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $76,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,732.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. 526,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,697. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.10.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
