Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Sells 4,324 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $76,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,732.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. 526,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,697. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,787,000 after buying an additional 102,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at $28,338,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,261,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,690,000 after acquiring an additional 291,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

