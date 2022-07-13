Insider Selling: Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Sells 21,500 Shares of Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) Director John Lawrence Wallace sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$13,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,177,737.12.
Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.62. 58,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,707. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.70. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of C$0.59 and a one year high of C$3.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 11.92.
About Antibe Therapeutics
