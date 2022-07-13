Insider Selling: Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Sells 21,500 Shares of Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) Director John Lawrence Wallace sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$13,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,177,737.12.

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.62. 58,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,707. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.70. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of C$0.59 and a one year high of C$3.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 11.92.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

