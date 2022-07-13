Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Sells 22,857 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $117,713.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Zinn sold 422 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $2,384.30.

On Thursday, June 16th, Matthew Zinn sold 5,961 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $31,414.47.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Matthew Zinn sold 6,662 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $52,896.28.

On Sunday, May 15th, Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $29,878.22.

On Monday, April 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 762 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $8,237.22.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,808. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $26.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $556.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 8X8 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in 8X8 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGHT. B. Riley raised 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

