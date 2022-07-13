Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as low as $40.31 and last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 9074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

