Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Update

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NDVAF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,228. Indiva has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Indiva from C$1.25 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

