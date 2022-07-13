II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.92

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.92 and last traded at $46.27, with a volume of 1282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IIVI shares. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on II-VI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,892.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the first quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

