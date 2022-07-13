IDE Group (LON:IDE) Shares Down 2.6%

IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 104,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 309,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.18. The company has a market cap of £4.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67.
IDE Group Company Profile (LON:IDE)
