iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Stock Price Up 6%

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.
iCo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)
