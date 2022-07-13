Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Market Cap Reaches $270,481.60

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $872.52 or 0.04388085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $270,481.60 and $593.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00099044 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00169380 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

