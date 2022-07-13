Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 698.5% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $8.28.

