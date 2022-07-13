Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,963,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,524,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the period.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

