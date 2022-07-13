Honest (HNST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $547.00

Honest (HNST) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, Honest has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $840,570.70 and $547.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00106937 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017520 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

