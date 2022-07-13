Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the June 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HCMLY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 266,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Holcim has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Get Holcim alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4148 per share. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCMLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About Holcim (Get Rating)

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.