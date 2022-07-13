Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Short Interest Update

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
HIBRF remained flat at $$2.03 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. Hibernia REIT has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.03.
