Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Short Interest Update

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

HIBRF remained flat at $$2.03 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. Hibernia REIT has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.03.

Get Hibernia REIT alerts:

About Hibernia REIT (Get Rating)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.