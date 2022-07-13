Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the June 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HENKY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 160,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,019. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HENKY. Societe Generale cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($80.00) to €75.00 ($75.00) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($64.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

