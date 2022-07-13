HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €76.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €76.00 ($76.00) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.34% from the company’s previous close.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($59.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($55.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.40 ($44.40) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($56.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock traded up €1.07 ($1.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €47.40 ($47.40). The company had a trading volume of 831,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €43.40 ($43.40) and a 1 year high of €76.98 ($76.98). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.85.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.