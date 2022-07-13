Head to Head Survey: Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) versus Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI)

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) and Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Compliance and Kaiser Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Compliance 7.88% 5.48% 3.71% Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sharps Compliance and Kaiser Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Compliance 0 5 0 0 2.00 Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.08%. Given Sharps Compliance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sharps Compliance is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Sharps Compliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Sharps Compliance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sharps Compliance has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaiser Group has a beta of -30.72, indicating that its stock price is 3,172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sharps Compliance and Kaiser Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Compliance $76.42 million 2.15 $12.87 million $0.31 27.26 Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sharps Compliance has higher revenue and earnings than Kaiser Group.

Summary

Sharps Compliance beats Kaiser Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications. The company also provides TakeAway Medication Recovery System that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; Black Pail Program for Rx, a solution with minimal segregation for the disposal of various pharmaceuticals; Inhaler Disposal to collect, transport, and destroy used pharmaceutical inhalers; Hazardous Drug Spill Control Kit for the cleanup of chemotherapy and other HD spills; TakeAway Recycle System for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems to collect, transport, and recycle light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices. In addition, it offers other solutions, such as TakeAway Environmental Return System, SharpsTracer, Sharps Secure, Needle Disposal System, Complete Needle Collection and Disposal System, Pitch-It IV Poles, Asset Return System, and Spill Kit Recovery System, as well as Sharps MWMS, a medical waste management system. The company serves customers in home health care, retail clinics and immunizing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, professional offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, and government agencies, as well as distributors. Sharps Compliance Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Kaiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

