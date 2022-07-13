Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Wednesday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hawaiian traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.48. 14,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 937,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $837,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 13,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $742.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

