Haven Protocol (XHV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $321,486.00

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $15.80 million and approximately $321,486.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002798 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,889.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.51 or 0.05482892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00026726 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00245295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.02 or 0.00618513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00505507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00071139 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,381,165 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.