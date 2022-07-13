Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Acquired by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 667,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after purchasing an additional 178,639 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 85,557 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 292,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after buying an additional 45,757 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $43.98.

