Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Mizuho started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,226,656.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,672 shares of company stock worth $21,990,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,395,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $54.31. 388,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $85.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

