Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 29th

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

TSE:HDI traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.16. 17,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,050. The stock has a market capitalization of C$646.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$26.92 and a 52 week high of C$49.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.76.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$816.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$712.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 6.5400003 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HDI shares. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.57.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

