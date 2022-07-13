Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 322 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.2% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,569.00.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $653.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $739.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $974.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 178.10 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

