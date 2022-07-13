Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 13,208 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,208 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

