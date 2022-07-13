Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,939,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,261.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,315.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,453.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,924.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

