Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,524 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Zscaler by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after acquiring an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 5,657.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,310,000 after acquiring an additional 233,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 132,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after acquiring an additional 111,961 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.26.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $150.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.43.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

