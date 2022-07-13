Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 836.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 59,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $776.67.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $500.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.52 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.61 and a twelve month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

