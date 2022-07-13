Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $4.10 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for 1.9% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.24.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $86,662.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,308.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $4,097,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,190.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,983 shares of company stock worth $16,761,822 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average is $94.74. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

