Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €185.00 ($185.00) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($174.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($170.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($180.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($195.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($180.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

HNR1 traded up €0.95 ($0.95) on Wednesday, hitting €137.40 ($137.40). 141,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €140.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €153.39. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($94.75) and a one year high of €116.37 ($116.37).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

