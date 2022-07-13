Gulden (NLG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $234.00

Gulden (NLG) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $234.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00027227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00245817 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

