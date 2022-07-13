Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 41,007 shares.The stock last traded at $139.64 and had previously closed at $138.61.

A number of analysts have commented on PAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $3.1502 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 84,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 47,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 591.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 42,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

