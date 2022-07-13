Grid+ (GRID) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001848 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $14.28 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

