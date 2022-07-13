Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) PT Lowered to $7.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GHL. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE GHL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,672. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $149.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $34,157.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 33,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $372,133.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,604.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 93,946 shares of company stock worth $1,147,962. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,314,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,338,000 after buying an additional 185,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1,202.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 53,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 34,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

