Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GWO. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.40.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.94. 624,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,690. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$30.39 and a 12 month high of C$41.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 25.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$9.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.9499999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claude Généreux bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.55 per share, with a total value of C$195,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$195,300.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

