Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Price Down 5%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €11.00 ($11.00) and last traded at €11.40 ($11.40). Approximately 1,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.00 ($12.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.32. The stock has a market cap of $169.95 million and a P/E ratio of -8.51.

About Grammer (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG engages in the development, producing, and selling of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automakers and automotive system suppliers.

