Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 20.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 282,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares during the period.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.