Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the June 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GSEV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,587. Gores Holdings VII has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,073,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 269,263 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 551.9% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 409,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 347,084 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

