Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Acquired by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 421,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,143,000 after purchasing an additional 36,661 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the period.

GSEW traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.00. 85,083 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59.

