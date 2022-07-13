Globe Life (NYSE:GL) PT Raised to $112.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.43.

GL stock opened at $100.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.52. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $91,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,972 in the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Globe Life by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $609,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Globe Life by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

