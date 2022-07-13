Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 149000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
About Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER)
