Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GJNSY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup downgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:GJNSY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.