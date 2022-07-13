GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,004 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $306.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.43 and its 200 day moving average is $336.46.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

